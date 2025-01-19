KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia can generate potential investments of RM11 billion and potential exports of RM500 million following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

“The potential investments involve the renewable energy, digital economy, automotive, banking, real estate and petrochemical sectors.

“While the potential exports generated are for equipment and aircraft components, furniture and food and beverages,“ said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz in post on X on Sunday.

For 2024, the total Malaysia-UK trade up till November was RM15.3 billion, with exports worth RM7.83 billion and imports worth RM7.47 billion.

“In terms of investment performance, as of September 2024, a total of 486 manufacturing projects by UK companies had been implemented with a total investment of RM12.49 billion generating 41,630 job opportunities for Malaysians,” he added.

The UK is Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner in Europe.