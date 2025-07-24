Malaysia backs Turkiye’s push for just Palestine solution

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has expressed strong support for Turkiye’s efforts to amplify the voices of oppressed communities globally and push for a fair resolution to the Palestinian crisis. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commended Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his unwavering stance on Palestinian rights and urgent calls for a Gaza ceasefire.

Anwar shared his appreciation in a recent phone conversation with Erdogan, highlighting the alignment of both nations in pursuing global peace and solidarity. “Malaysia and Turkiye share the same aspirations in fighting for universal peace and strengthening global solidarity through diplomatic efforts, humanitarian aid and peaceful conflict resolution,“ he stated in a Facebook post.

The leaders also discussed bilateral matters and current developments of mutual interest, reinforcing diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Turkiye. - Bernama