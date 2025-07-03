Malaysia boosts AIPA 2025 leadership through Thailand parliamentary talks

BANGKOK: Malaysia has reinforced its leadership role in ASEAN parliamentary diplomacy as Dewan Rakyat Speaker and AIPA 2025 President Tan Sri Johari Abdul met Thai Parliament Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The discussions focused on enhancing regional legislative cooperation ahead of Malaysia’s AIPA chairmanship next year.

Johari described the meeting as a strategic move toward a more inclusive and resilient ASEAN. Wan Muhamad Noor pledged Thailand’s full support for Malaysia’s AIPA leadership and commended its successful hosting of key AIPA meetings, including the Women Parliamentarians’ Meeting in Sarawak and the Young Parliamentarians’ Meeting in Selangor.

The Thai Speaker also emphasized the importance of the AIPA General Assembly as a platform for addressing global challenges, including the Palestine conflict and Iran’s geopolitical tensions. He highlighted Thailand’s readiness to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations with Malaysia in 2027 and proposed deeper tourism cooperation.

Wan Muhamad Noor welcomed the idea of inviting Malaysian MPs to Thailand to strengthen cross-cultural ties and parliamentary relations. This aligns with efforts to foster progressive regional leadership through legislative diplomacy.