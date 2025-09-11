Malaysia boosts military readiness with advanced tech and new assets

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces is adopting advanced technologies to maintain operational readiness equivalent to regional counterparts.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed the integration of artificial intelligence and cyber-physical systems into military operations.

He stated that ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza demonstrate the deployment of sophisticated weapon systems including combat drones and electronic warfare.

“These developments pose security risks if left unchecked,” he said during the Mid-Term Review launch of the Defence White Paper.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that the MAF must optimise technology adoption to preserve operational capability and regional competitiveness.

The ministry is undertaking new procurements to address gaps in force readiness despite existing substantial capacity.

He revealed that current preparedness levels remain insufficient against increasingly complex modern threats.

New acquisitions including FA-50 combat aircraft and ANKA-S drone systems will arrive between 2026 and 2030 according to schedule.

The second phase of procurements includes Multi Role Support Ships and Medium Range Air Defence systems.

“The combination of these assets is crucial to counter modern threats including long-range missile strikes,” he added.

Mohamed Khaled stressed that strengthening readiness requires developing the local defence industry and domestic production.

Continued reliance on foreign sources increases costs and exposes the sector to global supply chain disruptions.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar also attended the launch event. – Bernama