Malaysia brings ASEAN voice to OECD meeting in Paris

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN, which is chaired by Malaysia this year, has expressed full support for all efforts to strengthen open markets and uphold a rules-based multilateral trading system as the foundation for sustainable and inclusive global growth.

The Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ambassador Syahril Syazli Ghazali said the ASEAN chairmanship’s theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ reflects Malaysia’s priority in promoting a fair, sustainable and inclusive trade.

“In addressing the emerging global headwinds and uncertainties, ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force (AGTF) was established to monitor, assess and recommend policy responses to strengthen ASEAN – as a single market,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Syahril Syazli represented Malaysia at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) held from June 3 to 4 in Paris.

Malaysia is also spearheading various initiatives to build a digitally resilient ASEAN, in particular, driving the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) negotiations, towards substantial conclusion by the end of this year.

“DEFA is a cornerstone in facilitating and promoting the ‘inclusivity’ of ASEAN, and ensuring the region will continue to enjoy digital trade benefits,” he said.

On empowering micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as women, Syahril Syazli said Malaysia is fostering digital skills for women entrepreneurs via national programmes such as EmpowerHER Digital and Women Exporters Development Programme, aimed to integrate more women-led businesses into the international value chain.

“The landmark initiative to establish ASEAN’s first Women’s Economic Empowerment Centre in Kuala Lumpur, announced last month, would further enhance the role of women in economic development as well as promote inclusive growth in the region,“ he added.