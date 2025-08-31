$!Malaysia celebrates 68th National Day with nationwide patriotic events

KUALA LUMPUR: While Dataran Putrajaya was the focal point of National Day 2025 celebration this morning, the spirit of patriotism and the joy of commemorating Malaysia’s independence resonated nationwide. Carrying the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’, the 68th National Day celebration highlighted national unity as the nation’s strength, featuring ceremonial events, colourful performances, and spirited parades involving participants from all walks of life. At every location, the celebration was enlivened by the waving of the Jalur Gemilang, patriotic songs, and cultural performances representing Malaysia’s diverse ethnic groups, reflecting the harmony that underpins the nation’s unity.

In PERAK, around 50,000 visitors filled the compound of Ipoh Town Hall at Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab to witness the state-level National Day celebration, which included choir and patriotic performances, dances and cultural displays. The Sultan Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, attended the event, which was joined by 107 contingents comprising 5,700 participants from various state agencies, departments, uniformed units, public universities, statutory bodies, and non-governmental organisations.

In KEDAH, about 40,000 visitors witnessed a flypast by the Malaysian Armed Forces, freefall demonstrations by four members of the Naval Special Warfare Forces (PASKAL), and a parade involving 4,000 participants from 119 contingents. The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, and the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, attended the celebration at Dataran Medan Bandar, Alor Setar. PERLIS marked the occasion with 2,820 parade participants, including flag bearers, and 165 vehicles along the route in front of the Perlis Contingent Police headquarters in Kangar. The celebration was graced by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, and the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid. In PENANG, over 25,000 people gathered at Batu Kawan Stadium from 7 am to watch 122 contingents representing state and federal agencies, statutory bodies, subsidiaries, and NGOs take part in the parade. Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and wife, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, attended the ceremony.