PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and China’s foreign policies are shaped by a clear-eyed vision of both countries’ interests, as well as ASEAN centrality, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As such, Anwar said Malaysia will remain an unwavering and principled friend to China, guided by the wisdom of history and the promise of a shared future between the two countries.

“....China has been a rational, strong, and reliable partner. Malaysia values this consistency.

“May the friendship between Malaysia and China endure — deep as the seas, steady as the stars and bright with the promise of tomorrow,” said Anwar in his remarks during the official dinner in honour of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Seri Perdana Complex here today.

Anwar said Malaysia, as this year’s ASEAN Chair, looks forward to welcoming China to the inaugural ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in May.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the friendship between Malaysia and China remains firm and steadfast, renewed through dialogue and affirmed through action for the peace and prosperity of both nations.

“Malaysia and China have long stood shoulder to shoulder in moments of triumph and times of trial, not merely as comprehensive strategic partners, but as steadfast friends.

“This visit stands as a reaffirmation of a relationship grounded in respect, enriched by history and sustained by a shared sense of purpose,” said Anwar.

The Prime Minister said China’s global initiatives offer renewed hope at a time when multilateralism is under tremendous strain.

“When some nations abandon the principle of shared responsibility and others question long-standing commitments, China’s global initiatives offer a new lease on hope. They look outward, not inward. They speak not of rivalry, but of renewal.

“Under your stewardship, Mr President Xi, China continues to embody these virtues, steady and resolute, unyielding even in the face of harsh winds and unreasonable treatment,” Anwar emphasised.

Xi is on a three-day state visit to Malaysia, which began yesterday, at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

This visit marks Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last visit in 2013, which saw the two countries upgrade diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

