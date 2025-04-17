KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, the Ministry of Education, through the Malaysian Institute of Translation & Books (ITBM), is continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties by signing a cooperation agreement to translate and publish prominent literary works from both nations.

In a statement, ITBM announced that this collaboration, undertaken with the National Press and Publication Administration of the People’s Republic of China, is part of the Asian Classics Translation Programme, involving the translation and publication of selected classical masterpieces from both countries.

It said the exchange of memorandum documents between Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Shen Haixiong, President and Editor-in-Chief of China Media Group, was coordinated by the Strategic Planning and International Relations Division (BPSHA) and witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“This impactful five-year collaboration will see the translation and publication of between 50 and 100 titles, including works by Malaysian National Laureates, recipients of the Southeast Asian Writers Award (S.E.A. Write Award), as well as renowned Malaysian and Chinese classical works,” the statement read.

According to ITBM, the initiative aims not only to strengthen literary diplomacy but also to promote cultural exchange and deepen mutual understanding between the peoples of Malaysia and China.

Earlier, ITBM announced that the signing of the cooperation agreement followed a courtesy visit and meeting with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in June last year, aimed at establishing UTM as a strategic publishing partner with a Chinese publishing institution.

Following that, ITBM and UTM have been actively implementing several high-impact initiatives with partners in China. Among them is the development of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based translation system called MyTranslate.

“This joint initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Education through ITBM, also reflects strong support for the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and China, and coincides with the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Malaysia,” the statement continued.

“The signing of this high-impact intellectual cooperation, witnessed by the top leaders of both nations, is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and foster an enduring intellectual friendship that will bring significant benefits to both countries,” it added.