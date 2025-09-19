Malaysia collects state forestry data for FAO submission next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is currently collecting forestry data from all state governments for submission to the Food and Agriculture Organisation next year.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani urged state governments to provide accurate and up-to-date information on their forest activities to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.

A committee comprising both ministries will collaborate in collecting and coordinating the comprehensive forestry data.

Johari added that his role overseeing both portfolios would facilitate efforts to harmonise the information gathering process.

He announced these developments during a press conference after launching the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil initiative today.

The MSPO introduced the MSPO Impact Alliance as a multi-stakeholder platform to strengthen Malaysia’s leadership in sustainable palm oil production.

This alliance enables Malaysia to test new approaches and address on-the-ground challenges while reinforcing the country’s position in global markets.

It brings together government, industry, financiers and civil society with shared responsibilities and jointly shaped solutions.

The alliance opens opportunities for initiatives such as an EUDR-readiness sandbox to help smallholders meet European Union deforestation regulations.

It provides a framework to develop new models that connect sustainability with competitiveness in the palm oil sector.

The alliance could pilot initiatives to strengthen worker protections through safe channels for raising concerns, including for migrant workers.

It could also advance environmental progress through replanting strategies that integrate biodiversity corridors and carbon sequestration.

These examples reflect the alliance’s potential to translate objectives into action and evidence into stronger international recognition. – Bernama