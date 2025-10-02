Malaysia condemns Israel blocking Gaza humanitarian flotilla mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has strongly condemned Israel’s action in blocking the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

He stressed that Israel’s move once again exposes the true character of the regime that disregards international law and shows no respect for human life.

“The world has once again witnessed the true face of Israel - an occupying regime that disregards the law, shows no respect for life, and is even prepared to suppress the GSF humanitarian mission to Gaza.”

“I strongly condemn this inhumane act,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid added that the flotilla was meant to carry not only vital aid but also a symbol of solidarity, compassion and hope for the people of Palestine.

He stated that instead of receiving humanitarian assistance, the mission was met with intimidation, violence and coercion by the Israeli regime.

“Israel’s actions are not only an act of tyranny against the people of Gaza, but also an affront to the collective voice of humanity,“ he said.

He stressed that Malaysia would continue to pursue all available legal avenues to hold Israel accountable.

The Deputy Prime Minister specifically mentioned concerns about the safety and wellbeing of Malaysian citizens who were part of the mission.

Ahmad Zahid affirmed that safeguarding Malaysian lives was a top priority that the government would not compromise on.

He also explained that he had personally monitored the mission’s progress from the very beginning.

The Deputy Prime Minister maintained direct contact with Malaysian humanitarian volunteers on board throughout the mission.

“I am fully aware of the challenges they face, which are far from easy.”

“Yet the prayers of all Malaysians are with them.”

“May Allah SWT protect them and grant them the strength to carry on with this noble mission,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid reaffirmed that Malaysia will continue to stand in unwavering solidarity with Palestine.

He emphasized this commitment would remain until true justice and freedom are attained for the Palestinian people. – Bernama