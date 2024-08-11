Malaysia condemns Israeli atrocities in Lebanon - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia strongly condemns the atrocities committed by Israel in Lebanon, including the attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) which also injured the Malaysian peacekeepers.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is the Spokesman for the Unity Government, said the matter was discussed at the Cabinet meeting today.

“The Malaysian government strongly condemns the cruel actions of the Israeli Zionist regime and this is unacceptable.

“The government also strongly condemns the continuous attack (by Israel) against Lebanon and UNIFIL,“ he said at his weekly press conference here today.

Fahmi said any action that needs to be taken following the attack will be decided by the Defence Ministry.

Yesterday, six Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) members were injured following an explosion near Saida Stadium in Lebanon during the movement of Malbatt 850-12 members from Beirut to Camp Marakah at 7.54 pm Malaysian time (1.54 pm Lebanese time).

The team, consisting of 220 officers and members of other ranks, had just arrived in Lebanon to continue the peacekeeping mission under the United Nations (UN) when the attack occurred.