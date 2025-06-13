KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has called on Israel’s partners, especially those with influence and leverage, to apply maximum pressure to halt further aggression in the wake of Israeli military strikes on Iran.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post today, strongly condemned the attack, including targeted strikes that have killed senior Iranian leaders, describing it as a grave and reckless act that risks further destabilising the fragile region.

“Its clear aim is to sabotage the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran. It also comes amid renewed scrutiny of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and mounting political pressure on (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The international community must not enable actions that sabotage diplomacy and endanger global peace,” said Anwar.

Media reports said that the Israeli regime has carried out strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the strikes took place overnight on Friday, as unconfirmed images and footage began to appear on social media showing Tehran’s skyline, with plumes of smoke seen rising in several locations.