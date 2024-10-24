Malaysia condemns terrorist attack on TAI, confirms no Malaysians affected

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has strongly condemned the attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Kahramankazan, located 40 kilometres north of Ankara, which occurred on Wednesday, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

In a statement Thursday, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, confirmed that no Malaysians were reported to have been affected by the incident.

“Malaysia expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the families of those who have lost their lives, and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

Wisma Putra said that the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara is closely monitoring the development.

“All Malaysians in Turkiye are advised to remain calm, stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance the local authorities provide,” it said.

For further consular assistance, Malaysians in Türkiye may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara at +(90) 312 44635 47/48 during office hours or +(90) 507 8128406 after office hours.

They may also reach the Consulate General of Malaysia in Istanbul at +(90) 212 98910 01/09 during office hours or +(90) 531 7160551 after office hours.

Alternatively, inquiries can be emailed to mwankara@kln.gov.my for the Embassy of Malaysia in Ankara or mwistanbul@kln.gov.my for the Consulate General in Istanbul.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), two terrorists who attacked TAI facilities were “neutralised,“ while five people were killed and 22 were injured, a top official announced Wednesday evening.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the terrorist attack, stating: “I condemn this heinous attack on facilities of The Turkish Aerospace Industries.