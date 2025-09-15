Malaysia Day 2025 preparations reach 95% completion, says Communications Minister

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Malaysia Day 2025 celebration preparations have reached nearly 95% completion according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

The National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 Main Committee chairman confirmed the event will proceed at PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre tomorrow as scheduled.

Fahmi stated he had identified several areas for improvement during last night’s full rehearsal and conveyed these to his team.

He specifically mentioned reviewing and improving arrangements inside the hall while confirming content, programme, and invitation aspects were proceeding smoothly.

The minister made these comments after inspecting a public higher education institution project at Politeknik Seberang Perai today.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and MCMC managing director Abdul Karim Fakir Ali accompanied him during the inspection.

The Malaysia Day 2025 celebration carries the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” and features various programmes starting from 9 am.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will attend the evening celebration alongside Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will represent Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya will represent Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor during the celebrations.

The event will feature performances by renowned Malaysian artists including Ella, Suki Low, and Roshini Balachandran.

Artistes from Sabah and Sarawak, namely Dabra Sia and Rezza Shah, will also perform during the celebration.

This year’s celebration in Penang follows the practice of rotating venues between Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia annually. – Bernama