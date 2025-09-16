Malaysia Day: A platform to keep the spirit of patriotism alive - Fahmi

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysia Day is more than an annual celebration on Sept 16; it is an opportunity to keep the spirit of patriotism alive throughout the year, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the spirit of defending the nation’s sovereignty and identity must live in every citizen, reminding them that being Malaysian carries great responsibility.

“We hope that Malaysia Day is not just something we mark on Sept 16 each year, but that we can truly instil and nurture that patriotic spirit.

“Do not only take pride in flying the Jalur Gemilang during National Month. That spirit must live in our hearts throughout the year.

“We must defend our country’s sovereignty, our identity, our nation. That is the message I want to convey,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on the Bernama Mobile Studio broadcast segment in conjunction with the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration at the PICCA Convention Centre @ Butterworth Arena here today.

Other guest was Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa. Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj also present at the programme.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is the chairman of the Main Committee for the 2025 National Day and Malaysia Day Celebrations (HKHM 2025), invited the public to take part in the day-long festivities.

“There are various booths, counters and plenty of food trucks, so everyone is welcome to come. We are open from now until tonight. God willing, after the official ceremony, there will also be a fireworks display,” he said.

The celebration begins at 9 am with the Malaysia Day 2025 Exhibition Menelusuri Zaman, where various government agencies showcase Malaysia’s rich past and its future aspirations.

The highlight of the evening will be the ceremonial signing of the Malaysia Day 2025 Commemorative Book by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (representing Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (on behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor). - Bernama