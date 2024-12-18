Malaysia donates RM22.3m to the people of Palestine

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia today presented a donation of US$5 million (RM22,337,644) to the people of Palestine through the initiative of the Jordanian government to alleviate the suffering and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The donation was presented by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to the Jordanian Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Ismael Maddallah Suliman Maaytah at Wisma Putra, here.

Mohamad said the US$5 million was cumulative donations from Malaysians under the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP).

“This is an effort by Malaysia, the people and the government, to continue helping the Palestinian people who are experiencing inhumane atrocities.

“We, Malaysians, are always ready to help those in need,” he told a press conference after the presentation of the donation.

Mohamad said that RM99 million in donations had been raised under the AAKRP since it was established in October 2023.

He said that of that amount, more than RM70 million, including today’s US$5 million donation, had been presented to relevant parties who are on a mission to help Palestine.

“There’s some more left (in the fund) and we will present it directly to Palestine so that they can build or re-manage the wells that have been destroyed or buy the much-needed medical aid and others,” he said.

Mohamad also called on Malaysians to continue contributing to the AAKRP in its efforts to help the Palestinians.

“Wisma Putra will handle the fund in the most transparent manner and submit a report to the Cabinet every three months on every donation received and made,” he said.

