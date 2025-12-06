PUTRAJAYA: Housing and Local Government Minister, Nga Kor Ming, announced that Malaysia is a rising star in the Southeast Asia region by emerging as a leading destination for both foreign direct investment (FDI) and tourism globally.

Nga, who was recently elected President of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly, said this achievement reflects the Madani government’s commitment to good governance, investor-friendly policies, and strong international diplomacy.

“From easing visa regulations to deepening diplomatic ties, the Madani government is paving the way for Malaysia’s global recognition,” he said.

Nga said that Malaysia was recently ranked the third most attractive destination for FDI globally in the newly released 2025 Baseline Profitability Index (BPI), trailing only India and Rwanda.

“Regionally, Malaysia leads Southeast Asia, outpacing peers such as Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines,” he added.

The BPI, developed by economist Daniel Altman, evaluates 100 countries based on their potential for profit generation, value preservation, and capital repatriation over a five-year horizon.

In another significant development, Malaysia has overtaken Thailand as Asean’s most visited tourist destination in the first quarter of 2025, according to Vietnam Express.

The report, citing official data from several Asean nations, revealed that Malaysia welcomed over 10.1 million foreign tourists from January to March this year.

Thailand came in second with 9.55 million visitors, followed by Vietnam and Singapore with 6 million and 4.31 million arrivals, respectively.

Nga further highlighted Malaysia’s recent appointment as the President of the UN-Habitat General Assembly, calling it a timely recognition of the country’s leadership in sustainable urban development.

“This role positions Malaysia to deepen international cooperation and expand our influence on the global stage,” he said.

“As Malaysia rises on the global stage, it is crucial that we maintain our momentum to uphold investor confidence and ensure continued political and economic stability,” the minister added.

Last month, Malaysia was elected President of the UN-Habitat General Assembly for the 2026–2029 term.

The appointment, received Nga, marks a historic milestone as Malaysia assumes the presidency from Mexico, which represented Latin America and the Caribbean in the previous term.

Malaysia will also serve on the UN-Habitat Executive Board for the same term, jointly with the United Arab Emirates, representing the Asia-Pacific region.

“We take on this role as president together with our esteemed colleagues from the United Arab Emirates. The shared commitment symbolises regional solidarity and dedication to urban sustainability,” said Nga in his acceptance speech.

The minister described the appointment as a significant recognition of Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable urban development, including its progress in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, with 53% of indicators already being tracked at the local level.

“This is a shared glory for all Malaysians. In co-presidency with the UAE, we stand ready to lead with integrity, inclusivity and dedication to the principles of the United Nations,” he said.

The UN-Habitat Assembly is the UN’s highest decision-making body on sustainable urbanisation and human settlements.

Convening every four years, it sets key priorities for UN-Habitat’s work.

The agency operates in over 70 countries focusing on areas such as urban legislation, land and governance, urban planning and design, basic services, slum upgrading, housing and disaster recovery.