Malaysia energetic, effective ASEAN Chair – Singapore PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Malaysia has been an energetic and effective ASEAN Chair, said Singapore Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Wong, who is in Malaysia until Tuesday to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, said that Singapore will continue to work closely with Malaysia to advance ASEAN integration efforts.

“Caught up with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit. I congratulated him on chairing a successful summit,” he posted on Facebook, on Monday.

Both leaders also took stock of various bilateral issues, he added.

Wong said he looked forward to welcoming Anwar to Singapore later this week at the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), Asia’s premier defence summit.

Anwar is scheduled to deliver a Special Address at the SLD, which will be held from May 30 to June 1.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Wong said he had a fruitful meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

He said they discussed global and regional developments, and the importance of a strong and united ASEAN in these turbulent times.

“We also look forward to closer bilateral cooperation. The longstanding relationship between Singapore and Indonesia has served as an anchor of stability against geopolitical headwinds,” he added.