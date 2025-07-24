Malaysia installs solar PV in 807 govt buildings, saves RM48m yearly

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 807 government buildings, including the Parliament, have been equipped with solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, generating 7.657 megawatts (MW) of clean energy. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced the initiative, which is expected to save RM48 million in electricity costs annually.

The Parliament building alone now has a 1.5MW solar PV system, producing 1.9 gigawatt-hours of electricity yearly while cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 1,465 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide. “This saves RM1 million annually in electricity bills and positions Malaysia among global leaders in large-scale solar adoption,“ Fadillah said during the launch at Parliament.

Beyond government buildings, 11,233 commercial and industrial sites have also installed solar PV systems, totaling 1,522.43MW in capacity. This has led to estimated savings of RM972 million in energy expenses.

Fadillah urged collective action to meet Malaysia’s climate goals, including a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. The National Energy Transition Roadmap, launched in 2023, supports this shift by targeting a 32% emissions cut in the energy sector through renewable energy expansion.

“Solar PV installations on government buildings are a key part of this strategy,“ he added. The event was attended by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. - Bernama