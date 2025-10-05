LABUAN: Malaysia has been officially recognised as the first country outside Europe to join the Davos Baukultur Alliance, a global initiative under the World Economic Forum (WEF) that emphasises cultural values in urban development.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced the milestone recognition during her welcoming speech at the Davos Baukultur Alliance Members Annual Meeting 2025 held at Ateneo Veneto, Venice today.

“I emphasised that development is not just about the physical aspect, but also about the soul and dignity of society. A city must be built with the spirit of ‘with the people, by the people, for the people’,“ she said in her speech shared to Bernama tonight.

Dr Zaliha highlighted how the principles of the CHASE City development in the Federal Territories align with the eight criteria of the Baukultur Quality System, making Malaysia a trailblazer in adopting Baukultur principles outside Europe.

“Baukultur must be an universal concept, not just an European one. It is a global framework that demands shared responsibility to build sustainable and humane cities,“ she added.

Dr Zaliha said Federal Territories is set to pioneer the translation of Baukultur principles into policies, implementation, and urban development design, turning it into a model for other regions.