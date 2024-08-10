Malaysia, Kuwait ready to sign MoU on defence cooperation for mutual benefit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Kuwait are ready to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation, which is highly needed and could be beneficial for both countries.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said this was agreed upon during his courtesy call on Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, who is also the Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior, at the Ministry of Defence in Kuwait on Monday.

“Just as Kuwait views the South China Sea as an important area, Malaysia also pays attention to the Middle East because whatever happens there can impact the world. Therefore, it is important for Malaysia to understand and be aware of the issues in the Middle East.

“Through this MoU, we will certainly gain insights from Kuwait’s perspective, as Kuwait is one of the most stable and peaceful countries in the Middle East. This will help us understand the political situation and defence stability in the region, as well as other matters related to defence,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamed Khaled arrived in Kuwait on Sunday for an official working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and defence cooperation between Malaysia and Kuwait.

The minister said the cooperation will also serve as a precursor to closer bilateral relations through collaboration in research and development, military officer training exchanges, and the sharing of rapidly evolving technology and innovations.

Furthermore, he said Kuwait has also given a positive response regarding Malaysia’s interest in acquiring F/A-18 Legacy Hornet aircraft from the Kuwait Air Force (KAF) for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and that both countries have agreed to set up a special committee to initiate discussions and negotiations.

“Kuwait has given a positive response to Malaysia’s request for the purchase of these assets, but we understand that it is subject to two conditions; the supplier country’s agreement and the delivery of new air assets to Kuwait.

“We are thankful to the Kuwaiti government for giving a positive indication, especially as they understand that this is a crucial and urgent need for Malaysia,” he said.

According to Mohamed Khaled, the acquisition of Legacy Hornet fighter jets is essential, and the Malaysian delegation to Kuwait also conducted an inspection of the assets and found that the jets are highly suitable for MAF use.

“We are aware that if we do not succeed in acquiring these jets, we will have to start the process of looking for new jets, which could take more than three to four years,” he added.