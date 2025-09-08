Malaysia launches first vehicle forensics lab to aid criminal investigations

CYBERJAYA: CyberSecurity Malaysia has launched the country’s first Vehicle Forensics Laboratory to strengthen digital forensic capabilities for incident investigations involving accidents and criminal cases.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo inaugurated the facility which will support criminal investigations into offences including smuggling, human trafficking and cross-border crime involving vehicles.

Gobind stated that the laboratory addresses the growing need to manage and analyse data effectively to facilitate investigations and identify the true cause of incidents.

Modern vehicles are no longer just transport but significant sources of digital data including engine performance, driving patterns, GPS locations, camera recordings and infotainment system logs.

This data serves as vital digital evidence for accident investigations, criminal cases and public safety while supporting automotive industry research.

CyberSecurity Malaysia will conduct vehicle forensic analysis upon formal requests from enforcement agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police and Road Transport Department.

The agency will ensure full compliance with legal provisions particularly regarding personal data protection before releasing any data for investigative purposes.

The laboratory has earned recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records as the first vehicle forensics laboratory in Malaysia.

This achievement highlights CyberSecurity Malaysia’s expertise in cybersecurity and digital forensics while solidifying the agency’s reputation for innovation in automotive forensics. – Bernama