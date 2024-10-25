Malaysia MADANI logos to feature in all government programmes

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today unveiled dedicated Malaysia MADANI logos based on six core values to be used in all activities and programmes organised by ministries, departments, and government agencies.

The values are keMampanan (Sustainability), KesejAhteraan (Prosperity), Daya cipta (Innovation), hormAt (Respect), keyakiNan (Trust) and Ihsan (Compassion).

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said the announcement of the dedicated logos follows a special national academy meeting on Feb 27, which resolved to use the Malaysia MADANI logo as a symbol or representation of the Malaysia MADANI vision, encouraging its widespread application.

“Every government programme organised by ministries, departments, and agencies should align with the relevant Malaysia MADANI core values, which should be reflected through the use of the specific logos.

“Each logo should be used in accordance with the meaning of the six MADANI values,“ he said at the launch of the logo after the Communications Ministry’s weekly press conference here today.

He added that the government strongly encouraged the integration of the Malaysia MADANI logo across public, private, and non-governmental sectors to ensure that nation-building and community programmes and activities reflected the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI.

“This effort is hoped to further embed the Malaysia MADANI philosophy among leaders and the public to enhance the well-being and prosperity of our beloved homeland,“ he said.

Also present was the director-general of Akedemi Kenegaraan Malaysia at the Prime Minister’s Office, Datuk Mohd Haswandi Ahmad.