Malaysia on progressive path towards AI nation status by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is on a progressive track towards becoming an Artificial Intelligence Nation by 2030, a goal seen as achievable under Budget 2026.

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data director Dr Muhammad Akmal Remli said that while current directions in investment, research and talent development are encouraging, true success depends on effective implementation.

He stated that good governance is crucial in a fast-changing and uncertain technological landscape for Malaysia to achieve its AI Nation target by 2030.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of nearly RM5.9 billion to strengthen the AI sector when tabling Budget 2026 yesterday.

Muhammad Akmal also highlighted the need to address the digital divide in AI access to ensure that both large corporations and small enterprises benefit equally.

He warned that big companies may quickly enjoy the advantages of AI adoption while smaller enterprises risk being left behind.

He welcomed the government’s announcement of an additional 50% tax deduction for micro, small and medium enterprises undertaking AI and cybersecurity training.

This positive move helps reduce training costs and signals that the government is serious about involving MSMEs in the digital economy.

He added that awareness and guidance efforts should be intensified to help MSMEs understand how AI can improve productivity and efficiency.

Muhammad Akmal welcomed the establishment of the Sovereign AI Cloud and AI Transformation Centre by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

He emphasised the need for effective coordination with existing entities such as MIMOS, the National AI Office, MRANTI and universities.

Each entity has its strengths in technology development, policy, commercialisation and research that should complement rather than compete with one another.

International Islamic University Malaysia Kulliyyah of Engineering lecturer Dr Yasir Mohd Mustafah said the government’s efforts reflect a forward-looking approach towards realising Malaysia’s AI Nation aspiration.

He said the near RM5.9 billion for Research, Development, Commercialisation and Innovation activities is a strategic step to drive a high-technology economy.

The government must ensure that these substantial research funds are optimally utilised to generate tangible impact. – Bernama