Malaysia outlines five strategic measures to enhance regional stability

BEIJING: Malaysia has proposed five strategic recommendations to build trust and ensure lasting peace in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly the South China Sea.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin emphasised managing great power rivalry responsibly to prevent undermining regional stability.

He stated that defence preparedness must always be matched with consistent communication and diplomacy.

International law must remain the guiding principle with UNCLOS 1982 providing the foundation for maritime order.

Cooperation must be inclusive on shared challenges like climate change and food security.

Multilateralism must advance while preserving ASEAN centrality through collective problem-solving and inclusive rule-making.

Mohamed Khaled stressed that the South China Sea must remain free and open as a vital global maritime corridor.

He highlighted three core principles underpinning ASEAN’s approach to regional security.

Security must be a collective endeavour since a challenge to one member affects the whole region.

ASEAN solidarity will continue to be revitalised and strengthened through unity.

Peace and security require openness and honesty without hiding behind diplomatic jargon.

Malaysia remains fully committed to ASEAN’s vision as outlined in its Defence White Paper.

The recommendations were delivered at the Second Plenary Session of the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

The forum gathers defence ministers and security experts to discuss strategic issues and regional cooperation. – Bernama