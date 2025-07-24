Malaysia PM urges Thailand, Cambodia to stand down after border clash

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged Thailand and Cambodia to “stand down” following deadly border clashes between the two Southeast Asian nations.

As the current chair of ASEAN, Malaysia is pushing for immediate de-escalation and peaceful negotiations.

“The least we can expect is for them to stand down and hopefully try to enter into negotiation,“ Anwar told reporters.

He added that he had sent messages to both leaders and hoped to speak with them soon.

The conflict intensified on Thursday as Thailand conducted air strikes while Cambodia retaliated with rockets and artillery.

The fighting centres on the disputed Emerald Triangle, a region where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos converge.

Cambodia’s cross-border attacks reportedly killed at least 11 Thai civilians, mostly in a rocket strike near a petrol station in Sisaket province.

“The development is concerning. They are important members of ASEAN. They are very close to Malaysia,“ Anwar said.

The clashes come just two weeks after ASEAN foreign ministers met in Kuala Lumpur with global counterparts, including the US and China.

The long-running dispute has previously erupted into violence, most recently in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed.

“Peace is the only option available,“ Anwar stressed.

ASEAN, which includes Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, continues to monitor the situation closely. – AFP