Malaysia prefers diplomacy over Islamic military alliance for Gaza conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to favour peaceful diplomatic solutions over forming an Islamic military alliance to counter Israel’s policies in Gaza.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said Malaysia’s foreign policy follows the United Nations Charter and international law.

He firmly stated Malaysia’s opposition to the Zionist regime’s oppression of Palestinian people.

Mohamad responded to questions in Parliament about Iraq’s proposal for an Islamic military alliance.

“Malaysia believes cooperation should be comprehensive, not limited to military aspects,“ he said.

He emphasised the importance of including humanitarian assistance and capacity-building efforts.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s September 14 proposal was not raised during the recent Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Qatar.

Mohamad confirmed Malaysia’s readiness to join UN-led peacekeeping missions in Palestine.

Malaysian forces already serve in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Malaysia continues providing aid to Gaza through ministry coordination with government agencies and NGOs.

Regional representatives play a key role in distributing aid on the ground.

“Closer cooperation among Islamic nations could strengthen Muslim solidarity,“ Mohamad noted.

Such coordination would enhance effectiveness in assisting Palestinian people.

Regarding Colombia’s UN proposal for an international military coalition, Malaysia supports UN-mandated peacekeeping.

“If such a proposal is made by the UN, we will follow suit,“ Mohamad stated.

Malaysia remains bound as a UN member to participate in authorised military peacekeeping missions.

On the 20-point peace plan, Malaysia has taken note and welcomed the proposal.

US President Donald Trump presented the plan on September 29 in Washington DC.

Trump announced Israel and Hamas agreed to implement the plan’s first phase.

This marks a positive step toward ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian aid delivery.

The first phase involves ceasefire implementation and detainee exchanges.

It includes Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza to agreed perimeter lines.

Humanitarian aid will enter the enclave without restrictions.

The peace plan opens important avenues to end genocide and destruction in Gaza.

It initiates an international humanitarian mission involving Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye.

Malaysia will leverage existing good relations to support Sharm el-Sheikh negotiations.

These talks should become the starting point for full ceasefire and immediate humanitarian missions. – Bernama