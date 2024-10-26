Malaysia re-elected to Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group for 3rd term

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been re-elected to continue its membership of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) for the third consecutive term from 2024 to 2026.

In a statement today, the Foreign Ministry said the decision was endorsed by the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government (CHOGM) during the CHOGM 2024 on Saturday (Oct 26) in Apia, Samoa.

“The continuing membership in CMAG reflects the Commonwealth’s confidence in Malaysia for championing good governance, the rule of law and human rights, in line with CMAG’s mandate,” read the statement.

The Foreign Ministry said Malaysia will serve the CMAG along with Antigua and Barbuda, Botswana, Canada, Grenada, Malta, Mauritius, Samoa, and Zambia.

Malaysia has a long history of serving in CMAG, having served from 1995 to 2002, 2005 to 2009 and 2018 to 2024.

CMAG was established in 1995 to uphold the Commonwealth’s core principles and values, serving as the custodian of its fundamental political standards and addressing situations where serious or persistent violations occur within member countries.