Malaysia ready to lead integrated halal-Islamic finance economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is prepared to lead the development of an integrated halal-Islamic finance economy that promises inclusive growth and prosperity for Muslims and the global community.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated the country’s robust governance framework, supported by the Islamic Financial Services Act 2013, continues to foster confidence and stability in the sector.

“Leadership is built on trust, and at the heart of Malaysia’s Islamic finance is a governance framework that inspires confidence and stability,” he said during his keynote address at the Global Islamic Finance Summit 2025.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s credibility in Islamic finance is strengthened by strict enforcement measures, including penalties up to 25 million ringgit and eight-year prison sentences for violations.

Ahmad Zahid outlined three priorities to enhance Malaysia’s role in the global halal-Islamic finance ecosystem moving forward.

The first priority involves mainstreaming halal financing as a growth driver across strategic sectors like food, healthcare, tourism, and technology.

The second priority focuses on accelerating human capital development by producing halal auditors, executives, and professionals who maintain global integrity standards.

“The third is to reaffirm Malaysia’s role as a global standard-setter through renewed platforms such as the World Islamic Economic Forum and the Global Islamic Finance Forum, shaping the international agenda,” he said.

He explained that the broader vision is to expand halal certification beyond food safety and religious compliance to include the legitimacy of the wealth behind it, free from prohibited elements like usury.

“Halal must embody not only what enters our mouths but also the integrity of how it is produced, financed and delivered to our tables.”

“This is the true vision of a holistic halal economy, pure in both substance and spirit,” he added.

The Global Islamic Finance Summit is an annual event celebrating achievements in promoting Islamic banking and finance while ensuring social responsibility. – Bernama