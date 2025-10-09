Malaysia ready to work with US to bring peace to Gaza, establish Palestine state

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands ready to work with the United States and the international community in efforts to bring peace to Gaza and establish an independent and sovereign State of Palestine.

The Foreign Ministry said Malaysia welcomed the agreement reached between Hamas and Israel on the first phase of the “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict”.

Malaysia urged all parties involved in the first phase of the plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump, to implement it fully and immediately.

“Malaysia expresses its appreciation to President Trump for his leadership and efforts towards ending the war against Gaza,“ the ministry said in a statement.

“Malaysia also values the crucial roles played by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye, as well as other nations that have facilitated the implementation of the comprehensive plan.”

The ministry added that this development represents an important step towards ending the massacre, destruction, and starvation in Gaza.

It will also facilitate the exchange of hostages and detainees while ensuring the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The plan supports rebuilding Gaza and realising the right to self-determination for its people.

Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of the Gaza peace plan proposed by the US.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt since Monday to discuss Trump’s plan to end the conflict.

The 20-point plan, unveiled on September 29, includes the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, a ceasefire, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The Palestinian group has agreed in principle to the proposal.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the territory – most of them women and children – and rendered the enclave uninhabitable. – Bernama