Malaysia reaffirms commitment to combat Islamophobia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combat Islamophobia and all acts of violence and hatred directed at individuals based on their religion or beliefs.

In a statement on Saturday, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry stressed that amid heightened hatred and violence against Islam and Muslims worldwide, a united front is crucial to foster harmonious relations and peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths and beliefs.

“At multilateral forums, Malaysia consistently promotes understanding and cooperation among different cultures, civilisations, and religions to foster peace and harmony among nations.

“In this context, Malaysia reiterates its call for the timely appointment of the United Nations Special Envoy dedicated to combating Islamophobia,” said the statement released in conjunction with the commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The ministry added that, on its part, Malaysia has appointed a Special Adviser on Peacebuilding, Reconciliation, and Combating Islamophobia to demonstrate its commitment and seriousness in addressing this issue.

“Collaborative efforts are essential to build a world that respects and cherishes diversity, where understanding and coexistence can prevail.

“Malaysia stands resolute in its endeavour to address Islamophobia and promote a culture of tolerance and peace, based on respect for human rights and diversity of religions and beliefs,” it said.

It also called to address Islamophobia at its root and at various levels of engagement, particularly through the United Nations General Assembly, the Human Rights Council, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“Open dialogues should always be encouraged to diffuse misunderstandings or misinterpretations,” it said.

The United Nations has designated March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia and it has been observed annually since 2022.