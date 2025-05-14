Malaysia receives commendation for leading 9th ANDEX Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) was commended for its central leadership role as host and chair of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Asian Network for Document Examination (ANDEX), held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday and today (May 13-14).

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) regional director for Asia and the Pacific, Iori Kato acknowledged the Malaysian government, as well as the Korea Immigration Service for its exemplary stewardship in the previous term.

He said that this year’s meeting reaffirmed the indispensable leadership of national immigration authorities in driving regional cooperation, enhancing information-sharing frameworks, and leveraging platforms like the Data Exchange Solution for Counter-smuggling (DESC).

“DESC was designed to provide the data needed for coordinated, route-based responses to disrupt migrant smuggling networks,” he said in a joint release by JIM and IOM.

The statement noted that JIM led the conclusion of the 9th ANDEX Annual Meeting, held in a hybrid format in collaboration with IOM, 13 member countries and 11 observer countries.

“The two-day event brought together over 100 delegates from national immigration agencies, enforcement bodies, international organisations and development partners.

“The meeting aimed at advance collective action against transnational organised crime, with a particular focus on migrant smuggling through travel document fraud and irregular migration,” it said.

Among the key outcomes was the formal endorsement of two new member countries, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, which officially joined ANDEX, reflecting the network’s growing inclusivity and regional significance.

“Both countries were recognised for their contributions to information sharing and commitment to collaborative border governance.

“Additionally, delegates were invited to a hands-on site visit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to observe Malaysia’s document screening practices in frontline and secondary inspections. The study visit aimed to deepen peer learning through practical exposure to immigration operations,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, JIM Foreign Worker Division director Ayub Abd Rahman, who is also ANDEX Chair, emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to supporting the ANDEX network.

“Let us continue building on this meeting’s momentum and translate our discussions into concrete action at national and regional levels. Malaysia remains dedicated to promoting information exchange and capacity-building to protect our borders and people,” he said.

Established in 2013, ANDEX is a state-led, non-binding forum coordinated by IOM’s Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.

It brings together travel document examination experts across Asia and the Pacific to exchange information, identify trends, and strengthen technical capacity to combat irregular migration and identity fraud.

With a broadened mandate and growing membership, ANDEX remains a vital platform for collective action and shared learning.