KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has received five new First-in-Human (FIH) trials through Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM), marking the highest number of FIH clinical research ever achieved, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the achievement demonstrates Malaysia’s ability, quality and standards in managing clinical research while strengthening the country’s position as a leading clinical research hub in the region.

“After reviewing CRM’s clinical research performance and the country’s achievements, I must highlight that Malaysia has received five new First-in-Human (FIH) studies,“ said Dzulkefly, who is also the chairman of CRM’s Board of Directors, after officiating CRM’s office at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital yesterday.

In a statement issued by CRM today, Dzulkefly said Malaysia recorded 239 sponsored clinical research from January to November 2024, contributing more than RM330 million to the Gross National Income.

Cumulatively, the sector has generated nearly RM1.5 billion since 2012.

Dzulkefly stated that nearly one-third of this research focused on cancer, with an emphasis on providing innovative and high-quality therapies to patients in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, CRM also announced the opening of its new operational site office at HKL, which strengthens CRM’s network of satellite entities.

The network now includes site offices at the Sarawak General Hospital, the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, as well as CRM’s Centre of Excellence established earlier this year.

At the same event, Dr Dzulkefly also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between CRM and BeiGene, a global science-based oncology company.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the country’s clinical research ecosystem, particularly in enhancing capacity development and advancing clinical research activities in Malaysia.