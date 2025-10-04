Malaysia receives international aid to free activists detained by Israel

SEPANG: Malaysia has received assistance from several countries including ASEAN member states in efforts to secure the release of humanitarian activists detained by Israeli authorities after joining the Global Solidarity Flotilla mission.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated the government is activating various diplomatic channels through international partners with embassies in Israel including the United States, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt to ensure the safety and release of Malaysian citizens still in detention.

“We had anticipated such circumstances would occur, so we had already discussed with friends particularly from ASEAN.”

“Given Malaysia does not have an embassy in Israel, we have requested that friendly nations provide consular assistance to our detained citizens,“ he told a media conference after visiting the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre here today.

Mohamad confirmed that Jordan and Turkey have already provided assurances to assist in the process of bringing Malaysian citizens home once they are released.

The United States through its deputy foreign minister has also expressed commitment to help through its embassy in Tel Aviv and stands ready to provide whatever assistance Malaysian citizens require.

All Malaysian diplomatic missions in Jordan, Turkey, Cairo and Algeria are now on standby to provide assistance and logistical support should Malaysian citizens be released through any border crossing.

“We do not know which route detainees will be released through because this depends on the Zionist Israeli regime to send them back,“ he said.

Mohamad also informed that communication between lawyers representing the GSF and activists cannot currently proceed because Israel is observing the Yom Kippur holiday, which is also a public holiday causing government and diplomatic offices to close.

He stated this situation has temporarily delayed the diplomacy and negotiation process to bring home GSF activists.

“Do not worry, the government continuously monitors their situation by the second. We hope this coming Monday, when offices reopen, we will be able to reconnect. But our communication through intermediary friendly nations remains in very good condition,“ he said.

The GSF mission joined by over 500 activists from 44 countries, including Malaysia, sailed toward Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and effort to break the Israeli blockade by bringing essential supplies for Palestinian residents affected by continuous attacks from the Zionist regime.

The Foreign Ministry previously confirmed all 23 Malaysian citizens who joined the GSF have been detained and will be repatriated through third countries. – Bernama