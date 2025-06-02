PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has strongly rejected any plan that could lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians, calling it a violation of international law and multiple United Nations (UN) resolutions.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said any unilateral attempt -- direct or indirect -- to undermine Palestinian self-determination was unacceptable and would only prolong the conflict.

“Malaysia continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The only viable path to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,“ the statement read.

The government called on the international community to unite in pushing for a credible and permanent solution that is acceptable to Palestinians.

In this regard, Malaysia echoed the resolution of the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on Nov 11, 2024, urging all nations that have yet to support the two-state solution to recognise the State of Palestine and support its full membership in the UN.

Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic and multilateral efforts, including initiatives by the Global Alliance and The Hague Group, in pursuing a lasting peace based on establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, the statement added.

On Wednesday, international media reported that United States (US) President Donald Trump suggested Washington should “take over” Gaza and redevelop it, a proposal widely condemned as violating international law and disregarding Palestinian rights.