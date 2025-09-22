Malaysia rises eight spots to 25th in IMD World Talent Ranking 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has climbed eight positions to rank 25th globally in the IMD World Talent Ranking 2025, signalling the nation’s increasing appeal as a destination for international professionals.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim announced that Malaysia now holds the fifth position in the Asia-Pacific region, trailing only Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Australia.

He attributed this achievement to the comprehensive strategy implemented by the Human Resources Ministry as the primary coordinator of Malaysia’s talent ecosystem.

The ministry oversees labour policies, skills development programmes, industrial training schemes, and partnerships between industries and academic institutions.

Its structural transformation focuses on enhancing policies, upgrading skills, and facilitating reskilling to maintain a competitive workforce prepared for evolving job markets.

TalentCorp has launched the MyMahir Future Skills Talent Council and the Industry-Academia Collaboration programme to further develop future talent.

These initiatives align with global standards that prioritise sector-specific skills development, employer engagement, and the blending of soft and technical skills for graduate employability.

An integrated approach encompassing education, training, research, industry partnerships, global talent development, and labour policies is essential for establishing Malaysia as a regional talent hub.

This strategy aims to create a competent, adaptable, and sustainable workforce that enhances the country’s economic competitiveness worldwide. – Bernama