PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s diversity is a valuable asset that must be preserved and appreciated with a sense of responsibility, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Referring to the Vaisakhi celebrations by the Sikh community, Songkran (Siamese), Tamil Puthandu (Tamil), and Vishu (Malayalam) on April 13, he emphasised that it was a shared responsibility to educate future generations on the importance of preserving diversity.

“Education plays a crucial role in fostering respect and understanding of diversity.

“Children should be raised in an atmosphere that values every difference, where they are taught to see the richness in diversity and not view it as something that divides us,” he said in a statement today.

Aaron further said that all the celebrations were not merely traditions but a manifestation of the spirit of unity embedded among the people of Malaysia MADANI.

“Let us together celebrate the beauty of diversity, appreciate every culture, and continue to build a more united, harmonious, and successful country. Happy Vaisakhi, Songkran, Tamil Puthandu, and Vishu to all Malaysians,” he said.