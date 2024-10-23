KUALA LUMPUR: The number of electrified vehicles (xEV) reached 33,319 units as of Sept 30, 2024, representing about five per cent of the total industry volume (TIV), said Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

XEV includes battery EV (BEV), plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV), hybrid EV (HEV), and fuel cell EV (FCEV).

BEVs accounted for around 15,000 units of the total xEVs.

“The government views the use of HEVs and PHEVs as still relevant to achieving the targets set by the government, as these EV vehicles support the country’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050,“ he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The government has set a target of 20 per cent of the annual total of new vehicles being xEVs by 2030.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin), who inquired about the ministry’s stance on HEVs and PHEVs in light of the government’s push for BEVs.

Tengku Zafrul also shared that 4,984 applications for the Electric Motorcycle Usage Encouragement Scheme, known as MARiiCas, have been approved. The programme will end on Dec 31 this year.

Through the programme, Malaysians with an annual income of RM120,000 or below will be given a cash rebate of RM2,400 for motorcycle purchases and RM200 per month for 12 months for subscription applications.

This rebate scheme is designed for the purchase or subscription of electric motorcycles by the Malaysian Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) under Budget 2024, aimed at encouraging the public to switch to electric-based vehicles. “If it continues, many will benefit and have the opportunity to use electric vehicle technology at an affordable price,“ he added.