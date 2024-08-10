KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has achieved significant success in energy efficiency, which has been proclaimed the first fuel of the energy transition, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who also serves as the Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) Minister, highlighted that as of June this year, the country achieved 5.82 per cent in electricity savings, equivalent to 8,769 gigawatt hours (GWh) and valued at RM2.21 billion.

“This is great progress, as we target to reduce electricity demand growth by 8.0 per cent, resulting in a total reduction of 38 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in GHG emissions and expected savings of approximately 52,000 GWh of electricity by 2025,“ he said during his ministerial opening remarks at Enlit Asia 2024.

His speech was delivered by PETRA Deputy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.