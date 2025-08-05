Malaysia’s halal certification goes fully digital from May 5

PUTRAJAYA: All applications for the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) are now being processed electronically, effective May 5, as part of efforts to meet growing industry demand.

Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said successful applicants will receive digital certificates (e-Certs) via the MYeHALAL platform, which they can print on their own if needed.

The move, part of a broader public sector digitalisation drive, aims to streamline service delivery and reduce bureaucratic delays, he said in a statement today.

However, companies requiring a physical certificate must submit a formal request and will be subject to a fee.

“Printed certificates will be considered reprints and charged in accordance with Clause 13 of the Malaysian Halal Certification Procedure Manual (Domestic) 2020,” Sirajuddin said.

He added that the digitisation of the halal certification process is intended to enhance service efficiency by fostering innovation and empowering human capital.

“It reflects our commitment to the principles of Malaysia MADANI and the government’s broader agenda to modernise public services,” he said.