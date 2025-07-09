Malaysia’s ITU council re-election bid gains support from secretary-general

GENEVA: Malaysia’s campaign for re-election to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council has been met with encouraging remarks from the agency’s secretary-general, Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil highlighted the positive response, noting Malaysia’s active contributions in governance and administrative improvements.

Fahmi stated that Bogdan-Martin acknowledged Malaysia’s constructive role as a council member, particularly in addressing key telecommunications issues.

“I see this as a positive sign, and on the government’s part, we will continue to engage with ITU member states to emphasise that Malaysia’s participation as an ITU council member has been beneficial and should be sustained,“ he said.

Malaysia’s involvement in the ITU Council allows the country to influence discussions on global telecommunications standards, including 5G and emerging 6G technologies. Fahmi explained that Malaysia’s experience in implementing 5G, whether through a single or dual network approach, provides valuable insights for other nations.

“We are able to present our experience clearly, helping other countries better understand and identify standards that suit their respective needs,“ he added.

The minister also discussed potential ITU participation in Malaysia-hosted events, such as the upcoming M360 ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur next year. This initiative aims to strengthen regional and global telecommunications dialogue while showcasing Malaysia’s leadership in digital advancements.

Currently serving a term from 2023 to 2026, Malaysia plays a key role in shaping ITU policies and representing Asia’s interests in telecommunications and digital infrastructure. The ITU, a UN agency, coordinates global spectrum allocation, develops communication standards, and works to reduce the digital divide worldwide. - Bernama