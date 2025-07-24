Malaysia secures RM63 billion investments under National Semiconductor Strategy

PETALING JAYA: The government has secured over RM63 billion in investments through the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) as of March 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

The investments include RM5 billion from domestic sources and RM58 billion from foreign investors, reinforcing Malaysia’s position in the global semiconductor industry.

Key projects under the NSS include Carsem’s advanced packaging for energy efficiency, electric vehicles (EVs), and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as Infineon’s world-leading 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) power fab. Other major contributors are NXP’s semiconductor products, Syntiant’s MEMS microphone and sensors, and Plexus’s printed circuit board manufacturing.

Anwar highlighted Malaysia’s growing semiconductor ecosystem, with 13 homegrown companies emerging as potential national champions.

Nine firms, including Carsem, Inari, Pentamaster, ViTrox, and Kelington, are projected to generate over RM500 million in revenue this year. Four IC design firms—OppStar, SkyeChip, Infinecs, and Experior—are also showing strong growth, with annual revenue increases exceeding 25 percent.

“Fifty years from now, we want Malaysia to be able to look back at this moment as the tipping point when the country began grooming its very own Fortune 500 tech companies,“ Anwar said during his keynote at the ASEAN Semiconductor Summit (ASEMIS) 2025. - Bernama