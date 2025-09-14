Malaysia seeks Google help over lewd video threats to MPs

NIBONG TEBAL: The Communications Ministry will seek Google’s assistance to investigate lewd video email threats recently targeting several elected representatives.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the emails are believed to have been sent by the same individual.

He revealed receiving a similar threat himself two days ago with identical wording and nearly identical images.

The ministry will request Google’s help to identify the party responsible for creating and sending these threatening emails.

Fahmi has also instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to strengthen its digital forensic facilities to verify AI-generated content.

He noted the scammer likely obtained official email addresses of male representatives from parliamentary and state assembly websites.

The minister confirmed eight other representatives received similar threats including Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Deputy Youth Minister Adam Adli.

Such acts constitute offences under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

They may also be investigated under Section 503 of the Penal Code covering criminal intimidation.

Fahmi made these remarks after officiating the BAKTI Komuniti MADANI programme at Dataran Kuala Haji Ibrahim. – Bernama