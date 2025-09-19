Malaysia stands firm on halal standards in US tariff talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has stood firm in defending its halal standards during tariff-related negotiations with the United States, describing the process as complex and challenging, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said one of the issues raised was Malaysia’s halal certification, which Washington regarded as a non-tariff barrier.

“However, the Cabinet decided that our halal standards were a ‘red line’ to be defended — and defend it we did, with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) spearheading the negotiations.

“While we agreed to facilitate the import process for certain halal-certified products into Malaysia, we stood firm on maintaining our world-class, world-leading halal standards,” he said in his welcoming speech at the opening of Global Halal Summit (GHAS) 2025.

The event was held in conjunction with the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2025, here, today.

Tengku Zafrul said that the halal industry is not a purely national or bilateral matter, noting that Islam is a global religion with two billion Muslims worldwide.

“With the global halal market valued at US$3.5 trillion and projected to reach US$5.0 trillion by 2030, multilateral cooperation in the halal industry should be an imperative for us,” he said.

The minister said that beyond trade, how nations develop their societies and economies will shape the world and determine the collective future.

“Strengthening the Muslim world economically, sustainably and inclusively will also strengthen our hand, especially at a time when we must make our voices heard on global stages.

“The halal industry is no longer limited to Muslims, as halal goods and services are increasingly sought by people of all faiths and cultures,“ he said.

The minister said that at a time of growing trade protectionism and armed conflicts, the halal industry can buck the trend by doubling down on multilateral cooperation.

“As Muslims, we can and it is important for us to show the rest of the world that there is a better path than the one we are on.

“Malaysia is uniquely positioned to play a catalytic role in resetting the global trading system through the halal economy.

“Malaysia can do this, not just as a supplier, but as a standard-setter, system-builder, and bridge-maker for ethical trade,“ he added. - Bernama