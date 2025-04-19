Malaysia steps up tourism promotion in Singapore ahead of VM2026

SINGAPORE: Tourism Malaysia (Singapore) is stepping up efforts to attract Singaporean travellers by spotlighting a wider range of niche and diversified tourism offerings, as part of its business-to-consumer (B2C) push in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Tourism Malaysia (Singapore) director Norliza Md Zain said the office is participating in various travel fairs, collaborating with local travel agents to promote specialised travel packages, as well as working closely with airlines to promote new flight routes.

“This year, we’ve been tasked with organising more programmes. We are focusing on B2C initiatives by participating in tourism fairs that spotlight Malaysia.

“That’s our main goal because generally, we don’t need to promote Malaysia extensively to Singaporeans – instead, we target niche segments such as adventure tourism,” she told Bernama after the launch of the GO Malaysia Fair here on Saturday.

Singapore ranked as Malaysia’s top source of visitor-generating markets, contributing 18.85 million visitor arrivals with RM27.9 billion in receipts last year.

Norliza added that Tourism Malaysia (Singapore) is also collaborating with the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) to promote medical tourism – a key segment among Singaporean travellers.

Six MHTC member hospitals are taking part in the GO Malaysia Fair, offering a variety of health products and services, including popular treatments sought by Singaporeans such as fertility and health screenings.

A leading fertility centre in Malaysia, TMC Fertility, is participating in the fair to attract more Singaporeans to the facility. Currently, around 50 per cent of patients at its Johor branch are from the republic.

Its assistant manager of marketing and business development, Tuan Haniff Tuan Shukri, said in addition to IVF and egg-freezing packages, the centre is also highlighting its latest pre-implantation genetic testing service, which helps identify embryos with the highest chance of successful implantation and detect genetic abnormalities.

Meanwhile, Malaysia High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, in his speech at the launch of the GO Malaysia Fair, described the event as an ideal platform to raise awareness of Malaysia’s wide-ranging tourism offerings ahead of VM2026.

“GO Malaysia Fair aims to bring together the best of what Malaysia has to offer — from luxury resorts to adventurous ecotourism, from mouthwatering street food to high-end shopping experiences. Whether you are a seasoned traveller or looking to embark on your first journey, this fair has something for everyone,” he said.

The GO Malaysia Fair, organised by Unique Event & Exhibition Pte Ltd in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia (Singapore), is taking place from April 18 to 20 at Marina Square’s Central Atrium. A digital segment of the fair began earlier on April 14 via www.gomalaysia.sg.