GEORGE TOWN: The Digital Ministry is actively working towards the government’s goal of positioning Malaysia as a leader in the digital economy within Southeast Asia.

Its minister Gobind Singh Deo said efforts include expanding broadband coverage, enhancing digital skills and fostering innovation in the technology sector.

“I am confident that with the collaboration of all stakeholders, we can achieve this goal while ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital era.

“I also believe that by equipping the public with digital knowledge and skills, Malaysians will become more competitive in the rapidly growing digital economy,” he said during his visit to the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple for the Thaipusam celebration here today.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong, DAP veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang and other Unity Government leaders.

Meanwhile, Gobind said the unity and goodwill displayed by the country’s multiracial society are among the country’s key strengths, adding that maintaining socio-economic progress for all communities is crucial for national harmony.

He said digital development, whether in artificial intelligence (AI) or animation, must progress alongside the country’s overall growth. To achieve this, the MADANI government remains committed to ensuring that no one is left behind in Malaysia’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.

“To fulfill this aspiration, the Digital Ministry is dedicated to supporting and uplifting the Indian community in Malaysia. Over the past year, we have provided assistance to temples, Indian associations and Tamil schools across the country.

“This initiative aligns with the MADANI government’s ongoing commitment to celebrating Malaysia’s diversity and fostering harmony,” he said.

Gobind said these efforts will continue this year, supplementing various initiatives and programmes conducted by agencies under the ministry.