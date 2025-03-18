GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia has strongly condemned the killing of eight humanitarian workers from the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) in an airstrike in Gaza last Saturday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government had also officially issued a strong protest against the ongoing violence in Gaza and other parts of Palestine.

“We strongly condemn the killing and atrocities against MAPIM volunteers, who were on a humanitarian mission, assisting patients and others in need.

“The government has officially lodged a strong protest against the continued violence,“ he told reporters after chairing a Special Penang Development Meeting at the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) office here today.

Yesterday, MAPIM chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim confirmed that the eight Palestinian workers were martyred in the attack, which occurred at 1.30 pm local time in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza.

The airstrike took place as the workers were setting up tents for families who had lost their homes due to continuous attacks by the Zionist regime.

The victims were identified as Mahmoud Yahya Al-Sarraj, Bilal Hossam Oqeila, Mahmoud Samir Oselim, Mahmoud Khaled Oselim, Mohammed Al-Ghafeer, Hazem Ghareeb, Bilal Abu Matar and Ahmad Hamad.

The one-hour meeting at PDC was also attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, PDC chief executive officer Datuk Aziz Bakar, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, Implementation Coordination Unit director-general Datuk Seri Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria and Penang state executive council members.

The meeting discussed various development and strategic projects in Penang, including the Penang Hill Cable Car, the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) and the Bakat Baru MADANI Affordable Housing (RMM) initiative.