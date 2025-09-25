Malaysia targets full vape ban by 2026, says Health Minister

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia is moving toward a phased nationwide ban on vaping products by 2026, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced today.

“The question is no longer if we ban vaping, but when,” he told during the press conference after launching the National Blueprint for Behavioural Insights in Health (NBBI).

“We are planning a gradual approach, starting with open-system products before phasing in a complete prohibition.”

Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry has briefed the Cabinet on the proposal and will soon table a formal memorandum for final approval.

While he hopes the first phase can begin by mid-2026, he stressed that the Cabinet will decide the final timeline.

The minister underscored the importance of behavioural insights (BI)—science-based “nudges” that encourage healthier choices—in supporting the ban.

“Law has its limits,” he said. “Behavioural insights can help smokers and vapers choose to quit on their own, without relying solely on enforcement.

“That’s crucial for long-term success.”

The minister added that the expert committees considering the best methods to help current users transition away from vaping even before legal restrictions take effect.