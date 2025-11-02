SONGKHLA: The Malaysia-Thailand road alignment project linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex with the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

The Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said the construction of a new CIQ complex on Thailand’s side had already been completed a few years ago.

However, Ahmad Fahmi noted that the road alignment connecting to the new Thai CIQ complex could not be finalised earlier due to several technical obstacles that caused delays.

“When Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took office, he issued a directive and actively pushed for the project’s resumption. After overcoming these technical issues, the project resumed in 2023 and is now scheduled for completion by July or August this year,“ he told Bernama during a recent interview at the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Thailand.

He expressed hope that the project would begin operations by the end of 2025, bringing significant benefits to both nations.

Meanwhile, regarding the construction of a second bridge connecting Rantau Panjang in Kelantan with Sungai Golok in Narathiwat, Ahmad Fahmi said the project is in its final phase of addressing technical details before construction can commence.

“Building a bridge is far more complex than constructing a road, as it requires meticulous attention to safety and security details. I was informed that the project is currently in its final stage of resolving technical aspects, and once this is completed, construction will begin,“ he said, adding that the project remains on schedule.

Ahmad Fahmi highlighted that the completion and operation of these two projects would significantly benefit both Malaysia and Thailand, enhancing trade volumes and boosting the tourism industry for both countries.

He also mentioned Thailand’s plans to upgrade the Thai CIQ facilities in Wang Kelian and Padang Besar, further improving cross-border connectivity.

In 2023, Thailand was Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner globally and second largest among the ASEAN Member States, with total trade valued at US$24.83 billion (RM113.16 billion).