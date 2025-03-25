PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Thailand intend to continue strengthening cooperation in agricultural trade and food security, including market access issues in the agricultural sector involving both countries.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) in a statement said this was stated by Thai Trade Representative Chai Wacharonke during a courtesy call on Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

During the meeting, both parties discussed market access issues as well as trade activities between the two countries.

“The matters raised included market access applications to Thailand involving the export of white shrimp and chilled sea bass as well as chicken feet and offal.

“Thailand will seek feedback and the latest status on both matters from the relevant agencies,” the statement said.

According to KPKM, Mohamad also said that Malaysia had submitted an application to obtain information on the transit conditions for plant-based products sent from Malaysia to China using the ASEAN Express cargo train service which must pass through Thailand.

“In this regard, Mohamad hopes that Chai Wacharonke can facilitate the process of channeling the information to help resolve this issue,” the statement said.

At the meeting, Mohamad informed about Malaysia’s participation in THAIFEX – Anuga Asia, a food sector trade expo to be held in Bangkok this May.

“Chai Wacharonke welcomed the Minister’s visit to Bangkok and Malaysia’s participation in the expo and hoped that the cooperation between the two countries would remain strong,” the statement said.

Thailand is one of Malaysia’s major trading partners. In 2024, the total agricultural trade between Malaysia and Thailand was valued at RM20.96 billion.